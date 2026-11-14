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Seawolves Fall at New Hampshire in Final Road Game
4 days ago
DURHAM, N.H. - The Stony Brook football team fell to the New Hampshire Wildcats 20-17 this afternoon at Wildcat Stadium in its final road contest of the regular season. Seth Sweitzer led the offense with 12 catches for 131 yards as he broke the single-season program record for receptions. Quinn Boyd finished 25-for-41 with 224 passing yards while adding 23 rushing yards and a touchdown. Jameer Reeder continued his success on the ground with a career-high 121 rushing yards on 19 carries. He also added two catches for nine yards. James Dely and Andrew Riggs each had three catches, combining for 46 yards.