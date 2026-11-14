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New NFL Trade Rumors Reveal Tony Pollard Eyed by Super Bowl Contenders and Titans' Asking Price
By Kinnu Singh,2 days ago
Pollard was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 draft by the Dallas Cowboys. He spent his first three seasons as a backup, but won the starting role after outperforming Ezekiel Elliott in 2022. Since then, Pollard has put together four straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons. At his current pace, he would finish this season with a career-high 1,190 rushing yards.