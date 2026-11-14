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Stony Brook Sets Three Pool Records In Victory Over Siena
3 days ago
LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. — The Stony Brook swimming and diving team delivered a record-breaking performance on Saturday afternoon, defeating Siena, 192-102, on the road. The Seawolves captured 12 first-place finishes across 16 events, including 10 individual victories and two relay wins, while setting three pool records in the 400-yard medley relay, 100-yard breaststroke and 200-yard freestyle relay.