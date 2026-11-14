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Showers winding down on Saturday evening followed by a cold night with areas of patchy dense fog
By Steve Roldan,4 days ago
Tonight we will see cloudy skies with a few passing showers. Most of the shower activity should wind down early to mid evening, followed with areas of patchy dense fog. Visibility could be down to a quarter of a mile in some areas, so give yourself some extra drive time if you are travelling tonight. Expect overnight lows in the lower 30s, so be on the lookout for areas of black ice.
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