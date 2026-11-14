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A night without answers in Portugal: Bruno Fernandes breaks his silence after the resounding fall
By Abdelmawgood Samir,4 days ago
He stressed that the defeat in Braga does not mean the end of their journey. Portugal still have a fresh chance to secure top spot in the upcoming encounter against Wales, despite the disappointing performance the side delivered. Speaking in an interview with the Portuguese channel "11", Fernandes described the...