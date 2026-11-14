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Portugal player ratings vs Denmark: Defensive disaster as Jorge Jesus' side crumble in humiliating 4-1 home defeat
By Mohamed Saeed,4 days ago
Portugal suffered a bruising 4-1 defeat at home to Denmark, as Rasmus Hoejlund's clinical finishing exposed a disjointed defensive performance. Despite a stoppage-time goal from Bernardo Silva, the Selecao were tactically outmatched in Braga. Portugal’s first match since the retirement of legendary captain Cristiano Ronaldo proved to be a night...