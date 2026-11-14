undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Three selection battles, two definite changes and the Calafiori doubt: Mancini’s choices for Belgium v Italy
By Emanuele Tramacere,4 days ago
Italy beat France 3-1 at San Siro to give Roberto Mancini's side a provisional lead in Group 1 of League A of the 2026/2027 Nations League. They still need to avoid defeat against Belgium at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, with the decisive match kicking off at 20.45 on Sunday 15 November, to reach the quarter-finals.