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Bayern Munich draw with Togo thanks to Ben Sebaini's goal: Algeria unbeatable in Afcon qualifiers
By Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen,4 days ago
Algeria preserved their unbeaten record in the qualifiers, and coach Ibrahim Hamdani kept his own impressive run going. Rami Bensebaini settled it. The defender struck the match's only goal in the 76th minute, handing Algeria three precious points at the Hocine Aït Ahmed Stadium in Tizi Ouzou. Cucurella: these...