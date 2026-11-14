undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Prep football: Trojans get revenge against Grizz in 3A title game
By Jason Turner sports editor,3 days ago
A ninth state title in program history was not to be for Logan’s football team. Top-seeded Morgan scored four touchdowns in the first quarter, stormed out to a 42-7 halftime lead and never looked back en route to a 54-7 victory over No. 3 Logan in the finals of the 3A State Championships on Saturday at Southern Utah University’s Eccles Coliseum. The Trojans, who have captured three of the last five 3A titles, involved the mercy rule with 2:40 remaining in the fourth quarter on a 22-yard scoring scamper.