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Julia Brand Identity: Inside Hey Studio's Ribbon Wordmark
2 days ago
Hey Studio formed Julia's wordmark from real ribbon and photographed it, so the Julia brand identity keeps every fold, crease and shadow. The idea starts with a gesture, not a typeface. Tying a bow means wrapping something for someone and taking a little extra time, and Hey Studio built the whole identity for this small Poblenou coffee shop on that one act. The ribbon lettering runs in cobalt blue and in brown, and because the letters were formed by hand, the folds, creases and uneven edges stayed in the work. On the shopfront glass the name sits in white, big enough to read through daylight and reflections, and the strokes hold their shape without an outline or a container around them.