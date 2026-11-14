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Graphic Design: Toronto Symphony Orchestra by Underline Studio
2 days ago
Underline Studio anchors its graphic design for the Toronto Symphony Orchestra around an echoing serif S and color-coded season print. T and O don’t budge in the new Toronto Symphony Orchestra monogram, while the central S splits into echoed crescents and twin serif spurs. Founded in 1906 and led by Music Director Gustavo Gimeno, the 93-member ensemble asked Toronto’s Underline Studio to reimagine its identity so audiences connect more closely with live orchestral performance. Underline Studio centered the system on an animated S in “symphony” that responds directly to the music being played. Frozen in white across Gimeno’s dark jacket in stage portraits by Allan Cabral, Daniel Neuhaus, and Daniel Ehrenworth, those offset double curves read like a bowed string caught mid-vibration.