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This Beloved Classic Fantasy Miniseries Quietly Resurfaces on Streaming 12 Years Later
By Kelcie Mattson,4 days ago
Three years ago, Cartoon Network's Over the Garden Wall vanished from HBO Max's library. Since the company holds the licensing rights to Cartoon Network's entire catalog, its survival wasn't guaranteed. Many fans feared the Emmy-winning 2014 miniseries would meet an identical fate as HBO Max's Westworld and Disney+'s Willow, two original series that were controversially erased from streaming platforms by their respective owners.