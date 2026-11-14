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If You Love ‘The Twilight Zone,’ ABC’s Forgotten Sci-Fi Is Its Much Darker Replacement
By Lloyd Farley,4 days ago
If you're a fan of The Twilight Zone, then you know that it stands as one of television's most influential and unique series. Creator Rod Serling adhered (largely) to a set of rules for each episode, in which ordinary characters find themselves in extraordinary settings, with one miracle or imaginative circumstance, and the premise is established quickly to keep the story tight and engaging. But there was literally no limit to which genre those rules might play out in: science fiction, suspense, horror, fantasy, supernatural drama, psychological thriller, even black comedy. Then came the inevitable twist, driving home the morality lesson in an unexpected, sometimes even horrific, way.