undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Congetta M. (Garganta) Pereira, 89, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)
By Sponsor Content,4 days ago
Congetta M. (Garganta) Pereira (1937 – 2026) Congetta M. (Garganta) Pereira, 89, of Hellertown, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Armindo D. Pereira, who passed away on Nov. 1, 1991. Born in Bethlehem on Sept. 30, 1937, Congetta was the daughter of the late Antonio and Congetta (Capaldo) Garganta. For many years, she dedicated her professional life to working as the secretary for Pereira and DaSilva Contractors in Hellertown. A woman of deep faith and strong community ties, Congetta was a devoted member of Saint Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church in Hellertown, where she was active in St. Theresa’s Ladies Guild. She was also a proud member of the Portuguese American Club in Bethlehem.