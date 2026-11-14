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Claudia R. (Smith) Koch, 86, Formerly of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)
By Sponsor Content,4 days ago
Claudia R. (Smith) Koch (1940 – 2026) Claudia R. (Smith) Koch, 86, formerly of Hellertown, passed away on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at Mosser Nursing Home in Trexlertown. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald R. Koch, who passed away on June 27, 2012. Born in Fountain Hill on Sept. 16, 1940, Claudia was a daughter of the late Ronald Kenneth Smith and Helena (Reiss) Smith. Claudia was a homemaker who devoted herself to her home and family. She had a lifelong love of gardening and animals, especially dogs, cats and rabbits. She also enjoyed raising and caring for dogs and held a kennel license, operating Leith Run Kennels.