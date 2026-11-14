undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
[Update: One Detained] Woman Armed with Axe Damages Vehicle on Samoa as Deputies Attempt to Negotiate
By Lisa Music,4 days ago
Law enforcement officers are responding to an incident involving a woman armed with an axe on the Samoa Peninsula Saturday afternoon, where the woman has reportedly been damaging a vehicle and refusing to relinquish the weapon. The incident was initially reported around 1:44 p.m. on November 14, as a medical...
6