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Pentagon Hands Prison Labor Firm $18.5M Deal to Sew Maternity Army Shirts
By Joshua Doyle,3 days ago
The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support has handed Federal Prison Industries Inc. an $18.5 million, five-year contract to produce long-sleeve maternity T-shirt physical-fitness uniforms for the U.S. Army. The deal, issued this week, beat out seven other businesses that had shown interest in the work, with contract performance set to take place in Georgia.