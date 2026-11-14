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LIV Golf’s All-Time Wins Leader Set to Join DP World Tour in Major Deal
By Henry DiGennaro,4 days ago
LIV Golf’s all-time wins leader Joaquin Niemann appears to be closing in on a new home amid the Saudi-backed league’s ongoing financial troubles. The 28-year-old Chilean star is reportedly set to return to the DP World Tour in 2027, potentially giving him a substantial tournament schedule as he looks to rebuild his career outside LIV Golf.