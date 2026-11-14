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Marietta Police Cruiser Crosses Center Line, Slams Into Van, Injuring Four
By Bella Cruz,4 days ago
Burnt Hickory Rd. & Old Mountain Rd. — Reported Site of Head-On Collision. A head-on crash between a marked Marietta police cruiser and a van on Burnt Hickory Road left the van's driver seriously injured and three other people hurt, including the officer behind the wheel. The collision happened around 3:45 p.m. Thursday, just east of Old Mountain Road in Marietta, Georgia.
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