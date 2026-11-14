undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
New Housing Firm Grabs 31 Affordable Complexes, Nearly 4,000 Units in 10 States
By Ray Bianchi,4 days ago
A newly formed affordable housing company launched Friday with a portfolio grab spanning 31 properties and nearly 4,000 apartment units across 10 states in the Southeast and Midwest. The company, called Perennial Housing Group, says almost all of those properties carry long-term federal rental assistance contracts that keep rents affordable for low-income tenants.
2