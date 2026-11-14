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Forsyth Gas Station Theft Ends With Trooper Dragged, Two Men Jailed
By Bella Cruz,4 days ago
A Georgia State Patrol trooper was dragged 30 to 40 feet while trying to stop an SUV after its passenger allegedly took a bag containing more than $13,000 from a woman's truck at a Forsyth gas station Thursday afternoon. The trooper suffered only minor injuries, according to Forsyth police, and both men were taken into custody after the attempted getaway at a busy Marathon station.
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