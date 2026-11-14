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UPDATES: Texas A&M/Tennessee Game
12 days ago
Football November 13, 2026 updates on Saturday's Texas A&M/ game will be posted on this page as available. FRIDAY, 6:37 PM UPDATE: We are aware of the nationwide FAA ground stop and have been in communication with both the SEC and Tennessee regarding the situation. Those conversations will continue over the next several hours, and we will notify the public as soon as possible if there are any changes to our scheduled 2 p.m. CT kickoff.