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WWE Superstars Reportedly Stranded After Friday’s SmackDown
By Phil Johnson,3 days ago
Several WWE Superstars who appeared on the November 13, 2026, episode of Friday Night SmackDown are reportedly dealing with significant travel disruptions following the nationwide flight shutdown that affected airports across the United States. According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, numerous wrestlers who worked Friday’s SmackDown taping in Sunrise, Florida,...