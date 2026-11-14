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Tennessee's Affordable Charming City To Retire Has A Quaint Downtown With Restaurants And A Nearby Winery
3 days ago
Florida's beaches and tourist attractions attract plenty of retirees, but not everyone is interested in living full-time near the coast. For those looking for a slower, less touristy experience, West Tennessee has several small cities and towns worth considering, including Humboldt. The city, home to just under 8,000 residents (according to the U.S. Census Bureau), is located about 18 miles northwest of Jackson and offers lower living costs that may appeal to retirees.
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