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No. 6 Texas at No. 21 LSU live updates: Horns settle for FG, 21-16 deficit early fourth quarter
By Wescott Eberts,4 days ago
Texas had another drive stall in field-goal range, but Gianni Spetic converted again. Nothing about this weekend was ever going to be easy — going into Death Valley and attempting to beat the supremely talented No. 21 LSU Tigers at night in the sixth conference game in six weeks for the No. 6 Texas Longhorns, who have already secured wins against four other ranked opponents.