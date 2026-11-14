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TNA Confirms Destination X Card Changes Due To Travel Issues
By Phil Johnson,3 days ago
TNA Wrestling has confirmed that Sunday’s Destination X 2026 pay-per-view will proceed as scheduled, although several changes to the advertised lineup are expected following widespread flight disruptions across the United States. The travel complications began Friday when the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a temporary nationwide ground stop affecting...