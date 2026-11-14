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WWE Considered Adding Big E’s Former Injury Rival To The New Day
By Phil Johnson,4 days ago
WWE reportedly considered a controversial addition to The New Day following Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods’ heel turn against Big E in December 2024. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the *Wrestling Observer Newsletter*, there were internal discussions about bringing former WWE Superstar Ridge Holland into the faction as its third member following the group’s dramatic split.