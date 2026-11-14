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Erling Haaland’s Answer When Asked About Man City Charges With Norway is Fascinating
By Jake Pearce,4 days ago
Football's longest-running legal saga finally drew a verdict a month ago, but it hasn't produced many answers since. Manchester City were found guilty on 114 of the 115 charges brought against them by the Premier League in relation to financial fair play breaches. The investigation had been ongoing for some time, and it was officially confirmed by both the club and the league that the guilty verdict had been confirmed.