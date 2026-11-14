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A bone-chilling weekend
By Cheryl Lemke, Storm Team Chief Meteorologist,4 days ago
SUNDAY: Starting to warm up a bit. Mostly sunny. High: 51 Low: 27. MONDAY: Temperatures are closer to seasonal average. Mostly sunny. High: 54 Low: 30. The weekend got off to a bone-chilling cold start across central Illinois. Saturday morning brought the coldest weather of the season with a low of 21 for Springfield. Northerly winds are helping to keep temperatures in check, and throughout the weekend, temperatures will be running about 5-10 degrees colder than normal. Nighttime overnight lows will be particularly cold, not just for Saturday night into Sunday morning, but also for early Monday morning as lows plunge into the 20s, setting the stage for a hard freeze.