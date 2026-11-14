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Planon at World Workplace 2026: Explaining how FM leaders can prepare for intelligent and adaptive environments, and why technology alone is not enough
12 days ago
November 13, 2026 – Smart building management software provider Planon’s team has developed and is participating in several sessions at World Workplace, Anaheim, November 18-20, to connect with their facility management clients and others who are exploring diverse and comprehensive software solutions. In essence, Planon is the “bridge” between building systems (BMS) and financial systems (ERP), enabling predictive maintenance and better financial reporting. Facility managers and others seeking software solutions may benefit from these sessions.