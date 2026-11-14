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Saints Earn First Victory of the Season With 85-46 Win Over Goldey-Beacom
11 days ago
WILMINGTON, Del. — D'Youville (1-1) defeated Goldey-Beacom (0-1) 85-46 on Friday, highlighted by a 12-0 first-quarter run that turned a 5-2 deficit into a 14-5 lead. D'Youville outscored Goldey-Beacom in all four quarters and closed with its highest-scoring quarter, a 26-point fourth. D'Youville shot 48.3% from the field, held Goldey-Beacom to 30.4% and finished with a 40-31 rebounding edge.