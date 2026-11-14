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Efficient TCU hands Kansas State its 4th straight loss
4 days ago
Jaden Craig passed for 225 yards and a touchdown as TCU held off Kansas State for a 20-10 Big 12 victory on Saturday afternoon in Fort Worth, Texas. Craig finished 20 of 34 passing and led a Horned Frogs attack that garnered a 324-302 edge in total offense. TCU did not commit a turnover and was whistled for only one penalty. TCU (5-5, 3-4 Big 12) built a 17-point lead five minutes into the third quarter and did enough the rest of the game to win for the second time in its last three.