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Homicide: 925 Conley Rd. SE
13 days ago
Preliminary Information: On November 13, 2026, at approximately 11:57 p.m., Atlanta Police Zone 3 officers responded to a report of a person shot at 925 Conley Rd. SE. Upon arriving on the scene, officers located a 31-year-old male victim who had sustained multiple apparent gunshot wounds. Responding medical personnel pronounced the victim deceased on the scene. Investigators with the Homicide Unit responded to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues.