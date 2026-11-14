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Why Maple Leafs Coach Jim Hiller Finally Decided To Give Anthony Stolarz His First Consecutive Start Of The Season
By Andre Leal,4 days ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs are going with Anthony Stolarz as the starting goaltender against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night. This will be the first time this season that Stolarz will start consecutive games for the Maple Leafs. He last featured on Thursday against the Minnesota Wild, stopping 21 of 25 shots and finishing the contest with an .840 save percentage.