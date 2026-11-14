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Recap: Power Play Propels Canes To Sweep In Helsinki
By Peter Dewar & Walt Ruff,4 days ago
Once again dominating the early going, Carolina exited the first period with a 2-0 lead and a 10-3 shot advantage. Jackson Blake grabbed the first power play goal of the contest, capitalizing on a full-line passing play with a one-timer into the top corner. Another quick strike from Mark Jankowski doubled the score, and the Canes were off and running.