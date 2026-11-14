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The Media’s 1st Attack on Trump’s New Chief of Staff Wasn’t About Policy
By Mariane Angela,4 days ago
The legacy media greeted Stephen Miller’s promotion to White House chief of staff with an attack on his wardrobe. Republican President Donald Trump named Miller the 33rd White House chief of staff on Friday. The role took effect Monday, Nov. 9. Miller replaced Susie Wiles, the first woman to hold the post and Trump’s longest-serving chief of staff. Wiles moved to the Trump Political Operation. The change followed Republican losses in both chambers of Congress in the Nov. 3 midterms.