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Embiid OUT, LeBron James not listed on injury report for Sixers-Pacers
By Josh Grieb,4 days ago
LeBron James returns for the first of the Sixers’ upcoming back-to-back while Joel Embiid will miss it. It looks like we are back to the normal back-to-back staggering. The Sixers released their injury report for their upcoming contest against the Indiana Pacers, and have ruled out Joel Embiid with plantar fasciitis management in his right foot. LeBron James, who missed the most recent game against the Toronto Raptors, is not listed and will be good to go.