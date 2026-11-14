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Ardent Health to buy Boone Health
13 days ago
Ardent Health, the Tennesse company, has emerged as the buyer for Boone Health in Columbia. The forty-sevenmillion-dollar cash purchase includes Boone Hospital Center, its medical group and nineteen care sites. Separate from the purchase price, Ardent has committed two hundred million dollars over ten years to upgrade the facility and expand services in mid-Missouri. Two of its first priorities are expanding the emergency department and updating operating rooms.