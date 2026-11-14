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Penn State releases availability report, captains ahead of Saturday matchup against Minnesota
By Noah Aberegg,4 days ago
Penn State released its final availability report and captains for Saturday's game against Minnesota. Cornerback Jahmir Joseph and defensive end Caleb Bacon are out against the Golden Gophers, while offensive lineman Malachi Goodman and safety Jeremiah Cooper are game-time decisions. Joseph and Bacon were listed as questionable on Thursday and...