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Is the Wave Better? – Stats Don’t Lie
By Mike Stegall / ColumnistReporter,3 days ago
This year, the Greenville Football team had a 2-8 record. That does not seem so good when compared to last year’s 3-7 team. Teams are mostly defined by wins and losses, and by that measure the Wave did not have a good a season as last year. However, a deeper dive into the season, and the previous ones, tells a much different story. Believe it or not, this year the team made progress, but not the kind most people think.