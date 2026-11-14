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Allen v Hebron Game Recap
By Saraaga Madasu,2 days ago
On Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, the Allen Eagles played against the Hebron Hawks at home. The game begins with Kicker Sam Smado kicking all the way to the 2-yard line, with the Hawks bringing the ball to the 17-yard line. Allen, after a turnover from Hebron, starts their offense on the 35-yard line. Quarterback Ty Snell throws to Wide Receiver Zach Williams, completing a touchdown from the 19-yard line, with Smado scoring a PAT conversion, bringing the score to 7-0, Allen in the lead. Snell hands it off to running back Lyndon Spriggs completing a 3-yard touchdown and Smado completes a PAT conversion, bringing the score to 0-14, in favor of Allen. Williams completes a 27-yard touchdown along with a PAT conversion scored by Smado, bringing the score to 0-21, Eagles leading, bringing the first quarter to a close.