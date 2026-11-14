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Miami Art Week: 5 Reasons to Discover the Lowe Art Museum Beyond Art Basel
4 days ago
Every December, Miami becomes a destination for art lovers from around the world. Galleries open their doors, international collectors arrive, and neighborhoods fill with exhibitions, installations, and creative events. While much of the attention centers on Art Basel Miami Beach, some of the most rewarding artistic experiences can be found away from the busiest venues.One destination worth adding to your Miami Art Week 2026 itinerary is the Lowe Art Museum at the University of Miami in Coral Gables.