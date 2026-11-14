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Aiden Flora’s latest 3-touchdown flourish fuels ISU’s 41-13 flattening of Cincinnati
By Rob Gray,4 days ago
AMES — Iowa State star tailback Aiden Flora’s third touchdown run in less than seven minutes on Saturday prompted perhaps the least original celebratory pose. Flora — a former walk-on and third-year sensation — drew up one leg and shot out one arm, Heisman Trophy style, as his latest end zone-based exploits helped the Cyclones (5-5, 3-4 Big 12) smother Cincinnati, 41-13, before a crowd of 50.162 at Jack Trice Stadium.