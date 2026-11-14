undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
San Mateo Teen's Broken Arm Fuels Rally After 2nd Aragon High Crash
By Eileen Vargas,3 days ago
Hobart Ave. & Alameda de las Pulgas — Collision Site and Crosswalk Improvements. A rally is planned for Saturday outside Aragon High School after two students were struck in separate collisions near the campus within weeks. The latest, on Nov. 3, left San Mateo teenager Noah Perfettini with a broken arm after a truck hit him as he crossed Alameda de las Pulgas at Hobart Avenue on his way to school. His mother and a local advocacy group are calling for faster, more lasting safety improvements.