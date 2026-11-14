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Mount Veeder Vineyard Compound With Apple Barn and Climbing Wall Lists for $15M
By Eric Tanaka,4 days ago
A sprawling vineyard compound on Napa's Mount Veeder has hit the market for $15 million, pairing a 1932 farmhouse with two separate residential campuses, a timber-framed Apple Barn and a steel-framed Art Barn tucked into the hillside. The property spans contiguous parcels along Mount Veeder Road and includes acreage planted with Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Merlot that has been farmed by one of Napa's best-known wineries for more than a decade.
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