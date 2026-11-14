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Florida vs. Kentucky odds, prediction, time: Week 11 college football picks from proven model
By Andy Bryan,3 days ago
The Florida Gators made it to Lexington ahead of the FAA ground stop on Friday and will now face the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field at 6:15 p.m. ET in an SEC showdown on Saturday. The Wildcats (7-2) have been one of the conference's pleasant surprises this season, covering seven of nine games, while Florida (4-4) has stumbled in recent weeks, losing three of its last four games, including an 8-27 defeat at Georgia and a 23-7 loss to Oklahoma. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55: