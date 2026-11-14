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What's Wright - NFL Week 10 Predictions: Chiefs-Falcons, Vikings-Packers, Steelers-Bengals, Patriots
12 days ago
Nick Wright is back with his NFL Week 10 predictions! After recapping Week 9, Nick explains why he’s staying away from Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Atlanta Falcons, Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers vs. Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings, and Joe Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals vs. Aaron Rodgers' Pittsburgh Steelers.