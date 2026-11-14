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Jonas Knox talks about college football whiners, preemptive CYA in Minnesota, and more!
12 days ago
Jonas Knox talks about the SEC moving Ole Miss – Oklahoma to Sunday following travel delays, the Vikings inquiring about Kirk Cousins prior to the Wentz disaster on Monday Night Football, Jerry Jones tells everyone to get ready for an 18-game season, why the Giants winning the NFC East could spell doom for every other coach in that division, and more! Plus – Do You Care & Knox Locks!