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How The Toronto Maple Leafs Can Build Up Sergei Bobrovsky
By Adam Proteau,3 days ago
In the middle of the Toronto Maple Leafs' current skid, one question feels more important than all the others: what's the problem with Sergei Bobrovsky?. Considering the 38-year-old has been in net for five of Toronto's past seven losses – surrendering four goals or more in three of those games – it shouldn’t come as a huge surprise that coach Jim Hiller chose to keep Bobrovsky on the sidelines for the second straight game.