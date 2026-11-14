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KBO’s LG Twins Extend Austin Dean
By Charlie Wright,3 days ago
The LG Twins of the KBO announced a contract extension for first baseman Austin Dean this week. The two sides agreed to a one-year deal worth $2MM. Dean has been one of the top hitters in Korea since making the move in 2023. He’s hit .320 with 127 homers in four seasons with the Twins. He has 11 more long balls than the next-closest player in that span, which happens to be Si Hwan Roh, who was recently posted for MLB teams by the Hanwha Eagles.